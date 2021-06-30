DANA, Ind. — The Friends of Ernie Pyle Development Fund, Inc., announced Wednesday that admission to the Ernie Pyle World War II Museum located in Dana will be free during its 2021 season.
This was made possible through a contract between The Friends of Ernie Pyle and Helt Township.
In past years, a contractual relationship between the two entities ensured that Helt Township residents would receive free admission. The contract for this year allows the museum to eliminate admission fees for all visitors.
“This removes cost as an obstacle for interested visitors to enjoy the museum and learn more about World War II’s preeminent war correspondent and the generation of Americans whom he interviewed, said Steve Key, president of the Friends of Ernie Pyle. “We thank Helt Township Trustee Kevin Wickens and the Township Board for making this happen.”
“The Ernie Pyle World War II Museum and Helt Township are most fortunate to have such a hardworking group as The Friends of Ernie Pyle,” Wickens said. “The Township is privileged to help the Friends with their mission.”
The free admission policy is now in effect.
The Friends of Ernie Pyle, a non-profit charitable organization have operated the Dana museum since 2011 – taking over the management after the Indiana Department of Natural Resources made the decision to decommission the historic site. The museum includes the 1851 farmhouse where Ernie was born on Aug. 3, 1900, and two Quonset huts that contain exhibits and theatres that feature the stories written during World War II by Pyle, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his work in 1944.
Pyle died while covering the Pacific Theatre – killed instantly by a Japanese machine gun bullet on Ie Shima, a small island near Okinawa, on April 18, 1945. His columns were so popular among Americans that it was President Harry Truman who informed the nation of Pyle’s death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.