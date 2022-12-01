CHICAGO – On Dec. 1, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began a 30-day public comment period on its proposed cleanup plan for the Hegeler Zinc Superfund site in Vermilion County.
The EPA will have a public meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the Bremer Conference Center at Danville Area Community College, 2000 E. Main St., Danville, to discuss the proposal and accept comments.
The former zinc smelting facility produced zinc products, sulfuric acid and cadmium. The smelting operation resulted in large amounts of slag, which was stored in piles on the site. Soil, sediment, groundwater and surface water are contaminated with metals such as cadmium, lead, arsenic and zinc.
Under the proposed cleanup plan, the EPA will excavate contaminated sediment and soil and add the material to the existing slag pile. The agency will then install a low-permeability cover over the pile, reroute portions of a creek to ensure a safe distance from the slag pile and continue monitoring groundwater and surface water in the area.
The EPA invites the public to meet with agency staff at the public meeting, ask questions and listen to a short presentation about the cleanup plan. A formal public hearing begins at 7 p.m., during which attendees can provide on-the-record comments. Local COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the event and are subject to change without notice.
In addition, the EPA invites the public to provide comments on the proposed cleanup plan until Dec. 31. Comments may also be submitted by: website: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/hegeler-zinc; email: safakas.kirstin@epa.gov; voicemail: 312-919-4621; and mail: Kirstin Safakas, U.S. EPA Region 5, External Communications Office, 77 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604.
