DANVILLE — Local green cleaning product manufacturer, EnvirOx, is donating more than $30,000 to organizations in the community.
EnvirOx is increasing its annual charitable contribution to the community to help combat the impact of COVID-19.
EnvirOx has allocated $10,000 each to the United Way COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund and the Eastern Illinois Foodbank. The company has also coordinated a monthly contribution to support the Boys & Girls Club of Danville.
“We’re fortunate to manufacture a cleaning technology that supports infection control efforts across the country during this global crisis. We understand that many businesses and families are struggling in our community, and we feel compelled to provide extra support,” said Diana Stewart, the President of EnvirOx, in a press release.
The executive team at the company chose the organizations based on the work they’re doing in the local community to impact the lives of those who need assistance directly.
“It helps that we have longstanding relationships with these charitable organizations. We know firsthand the good work they do for Danville and Vermillion County. Supporting our shared community is more important now than ever. We hope other local businesses consider increasing their contributions to the community as we all navigate these uncertain times,” Stewart said.
EnvirOx has been a part of the Danville community for more than 20 years. It is the innovator of hydrogen peroxide cleaning technology and maker of H2Orange2 Hyper Concentrate 112. The company was created to provide a “Healthier way to clean”—an alternative to cleaning products that damage the health of people and our environment. It specializes in environmentally preferred cleaning solutions that do not sacrifice cleaning power.
EnvirOx’s website: www.enviroxclean.com.
The United Way COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund helps families and people in need with access to critical information and services like food, shelter and more through the United Way network. The United Way’s information service, 211, is fielding 200-400 percent more calls than usual, mostly for food, financial assistance, and housing.
The Eastern Illinois Foodbank seeks to alleviate hunger in eastern Illinois by providing a reliable source of food for the hungry through cooperation with a network of food pantries and agencies. The foodbank operates in 18 eastern Illinois counties.
The Boys & Girls Club is committed to inspiring young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. The club focuses on four key areas of impact including academic success, good character and leadership, healthy lifestyles and the arts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.