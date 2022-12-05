The city of Danville announced that the eastbound lane of Williams Street between Oak and Franklin Streets will be closed for an emergency road repair beginning Tuesday at 7 a.m.
The westbound lane will remain open for one-lane traffic and flaggers will be present. This work is scheduled to be completed by Thursday, weather permitting.
Please choose an alternate route. Expect delays in traffic during operations. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling near the work zone and be attentive to changes in signage in the area.
