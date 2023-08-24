DANVILLE — The community has a lack of safe, affordable housing for all of its residents, and groups are continuing to try to address the problem and needs.
Dee Ann Ryan, with the Elmwood Community Playground and Civic Group and housing chairwoman with the local NAACP, encouraged the public to attend a local homeownership workshop on Saturday.
The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA), a national nonprofit homeownership organization that advocates for asset building amongst low-to-moderate income individuals and families, offers a mortgage product that is known as the “Best Mortgage in America.” NACA offers counseling and help to even those with poor credit to purchase homes. There can be no down payment or closing costs through the program.
From 9 a.m.to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, NACA will be having a workshop to discuss Achieving the Dream of Homeownership. The event will be the Bremer Center at Danville Area Community College, 2000 E. Main St., and everyone is welcome to attend. The event is free.
The workshop can help people who might not have thought about a mortgage, learn how to be a homeowner and get out of rental housing and into their own home, Ryan said.
NACA also does neighborhood revitalization and other programs.
“We’re really excited about it,” Ryan said of the Saturday event.
She said she sees so many social media posts from people living in rental housing and having bad outcomes, from not having landlords help them with issues and not keeping properties up, to having to pay a lot for substandard housing.
Ryan also works with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and sees grandparents raising grandchildren. She said that some of the housing these grandparents live in is “so substandard.”
She’s asked the city to focus more on neighborhood revitalization, such as in the Elmwood neighborhood on the city’s east side.
Homeownership is important, she said.
“We think that more people could afford homes, and that they’ll take more pride in their homes in their neighborhoods if they were homeowners,” Ryan said.
The more homeowners in the city, the better the city’s property situation will be, she said.
Ryan said the more people who attend the workshop, the more likely NACA is to open an office here.
The Saturday workshop follows another Elmwood focus group meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Owen Nelson Community Center on Victory Street.
University of Illinois Parks and Recreation and Illinois Housing Development Authority representatives will work with the Elmwood group on what residents want to see in the neighborhood and create a plan. The Elmwood group wants to revitalize the park and neighborhood.
“There’s just a lot of opportunities,” Ryan said.
