Danville Correctional Center Sgt. Greg Ellison has been selected as Employee of the Month for June 2023.
Sgt. Ellison was hired as a correctional officer trainee on Feb. 16, 1999, with correctional officer status being attained on May 11, 1999. He was then promoted to correctional sergeant on July 1, 2018.
Sgt. Ellison is currently assigned as the 7-3 Shift Patrol Sergeant.
“He plays a vital role in the day to day running of the institution and is an asset to his supervisors,” Warden Felicia Adkins said in a news release. “During any time of crisis or critical incidents, Sgt. Ellison steps up and is crucial in the process. During feeds, he keeps things running smoothly and is always security minded; keeping lines in order and watching for any discrepencies. Sgt. Ellison is an exceptional employee, working on his days off and remains firm, fair and most importantly consistent after nearly 25 years of service. He is always willing to take the time to be an example for his fellow employees, is eager to learn, always willing to help out and always keeps a professional attitude during the worst weather conditions.”
Ellison was selected as Employee of the Month because of his professionalism, dedication, teamwork and commitment to excellence.
