DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Health Department will have an electronics collection event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13 in the north parking lot of Danville Area Community College, 2000 E. Main St. in Danville for all Vermilion County residents. The event is free but donations to Keep Vermilion County Beautiful are greatly appreciated. Residents are encouraged to bring their broken, obsolete or unwanted televisions, monitors and other electronic items to the collection events so they can be recycled. The May 13 Vermilion County event is jointly sponsored by DACC, the health department, and KVCB, and is open to any county resident, including city of Danville residents. Vermilion County residents will be limited to a maximum combination of seven televisions or computer monitors at the collection. “This is a great opportunity for county residents to properly dispose of electronics, and it’s free,” said Caitline Wolfe, solid waste inspector at the Vermilion County Health Department, who is helping organize the event. Terri Cummings, the dean of Business and Technology at DACC, said that the college is happy to once again be a part of the event. “Encouraging environmental sustainability is a goal of the college, and we are happy to be part of the May event,” Cummings said. KVCB is also involved in the planning of the event and will have representatives at the collection event accepting donations for future recycling and beautification events. “These events are great opportunities to remove unwanted electronic items from storage and to have them processed or recycled,” said Brenda Adams, executive director of KVCB. The focus of the event is to collect CRT or flat screen televisions, CRT or flat screen monitors and related electronic items. Items such as cable boxes, satellite dishes, computers, computer peripherals (keyboards and mice), printers, copiers, DVD players, fax machines, gaming consoles, laptops, PDAs, scanners, VCRs, wires, cameras, clocks, radios, vacuum cleaners and fans will be accepted. The collection will not accept household batteries, paint, motor oil, microwaves or large appliances. Cell phones will not be collected at the spring collection but will be collected at the fall collection in October. It is illegal in Illinois for electronic products such as televisions, computers, monitors, DVD players, fax machines and MP3 players to be disposed of in landfills. Please call 217-431-2662, ext. 5 for more information about the event.
DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Health Department will have an electronics collection event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13 in the north parking lot of Danville Area Community College, 2000 E. Main St. in Danville for all Vermilion County residents.
The event is free but donations to Keep Vermilion County Beautiful are greatly appreciated. Residents are encouraged to bring their broken, obsolete or unwanted televisions, monitors and other electronic items to the collection events so they can be recycled.
The May 13 Vermilion County event is jointly sponsored by DACC, the health department, and KVCB, and is open to any county resident, including city of Danville residents. Vermilion County residents will be limited to a maximum combination of seven televisions or computer monitors at the collection.
“This is a great opportunity for county residents to properly dispose of electronics, and it’s free,” said Caitline Wolfe, solid waste inspector at the Vermilion County Health Department, who is helping organize the event.
Terri Cummings, the dean of Business and Technology at DACC, said that the college is happy to once again be a part of the event.
“Encouraging environmental sustainability is a goal of the college, and we are happy to be part of the May event,” Cummings said.
KVCB is also involved in the planning of the event and will have representatives at the collection event accepting donations for future recycling and beautification events.
“These events are great opportunities to remove unwanted electronic items from storage and to have them processed or recycled,” said Brenda Adams, executive director of KVCB.
The focus of the event is to collect CRT or flat screen televisions, CRT or flat screen monitors and related electronic items.
Items such as cable boxes, satellite dishes, computers, computer peripherals (keyboards and mice), printers, copiers, DVD players, fax machines, gaming consoles, laptops, PDAs, scanners, VCRs, wires, cameras, clocks, radios, vacuum cleaners and fans will be accepted.
The collection will not accept household batteries, paint, motor oil, microwaves or large appliances. Cell phones will not be collected at the spring collection but will be collected at the fall collection in October.
It is illegal in Illinois for electronic products such as televisions, computers, monitors, DVD players, fax machines and MP3 players to be disposed of in landfills.
Please call 217-431-2662, ext. 5 for more information about the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.