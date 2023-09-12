DANVILLE – The Vermilion County Health Department will hold an electronics collection event from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 in the north parking lot of Danville Area Community College, 2000 E. Main St. in Danville for all county residents.
The event is free but donations to Keep Vermilion County Beautiful are greatly appreciated. Residents are encouraged to bring their broken, obsolete or unwanted televisions, monitors and other electronic items to the collection events so they can be recycled.
The Oct. 14 Vermilion County event is jointly sponsored by Danville Area Community College, the Vermilion County Health Department, and Keep Vermilion County Beautiful, and is open to any county resident. Vermilion County residents will be limited to a maximum combination of seven televisions or computer monitors at the collection.
“The collection offers a simple way for residents of our community to discard unwanted electronics properly which also prevents electronic items from being illegally discarded into our local landfills,” said Caitline Wolfe, solid waste inspector at the Vermilion County Health Department, who is helping organize the event.
Terri Cummings, the Dean of Business and Technology at DACC, said that the college is happy to once again be a part of the event.
“Encouraging environmental sustainability is a goal of the college, and we are happy to be a partner in this event,” said Cummings.
Keep Vermilion County Beautiful is also involved in the planning of the event and will have representatives at the collection event accepting donations for future recycling and beautification events.
“These events are great opportunities to remove unwanted electronic items from storage and to have them processed or recycled,” said Brenda Adams, the Executive Director of KVCB.
The focus of the event is to collect CRT or flat screen televisions, CRT or flat screen monitors, and related electronic items.
Items such as cell phones, cable boxes, satellite dishes, computers, computer peripherals (keyboards and mice), printers, copiers, DVD players, fax machines, gaming consoles, laptops, PDAs, scanners, VCRs, wires, cameras, clocks, radios, vacuum cleaners and fans will be accepted.
The collection will not accept household batteries, paint, motor oil, microwaves or large appliances.
It is illegal in Illinois for electronic products such as televisions, computers, monitors, DVD players, fax machines and MP3 players to be disposed of in landfills.
Call (217) 431-2662, ext. 5 for more information about the event.
