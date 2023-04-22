Election results aren’t expected to change with vote-by-mail ballots received after the April 4 election.
Danville Election Commission Executive Director Sandy Delhaye says vote-by-mail ballots that came in after April 4 will be tallied by all three commissioners on Monday, April 24.
“We only have 15 envelopes to open,” according to Delhaye.
She says there is nothing that would change any races. Final numbers will be posted by end of day on Monday.
The Danville mayor’s race saw a 59-vote difference between winning Mayor Rickey Wiliams Jr. over opponent Jackie Vinson.
In Danville City Council alderman races, Ward 1 Alderman challenger Ed Butler defeated appointed Alderwoman Alesia “Lisa” Ford by 14 votes. Butler received 176 votes and Ford received 162 votes.
In Vermilion County, there are no changes in who won offices with the provisional ballots that came in. Those ballots gave the candidates in the lead more votes, according to Carrie Wilson, supervisor of elections with the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office.
The provisional period was until April 18. This meant any vote by mail received that was postmarked April 4 or prior was tabulated and counted.
According to Wilson, the vote totals on the county website under Election Results are accurate and official now.
There were some close races too in the county, she added.
Voter turnout in the county for the election was only 18.1 percent. Ballots cast were 5,204 of 28,730 voters.
Voter turnout in Danville, reported after the April 4 election, was 24.66 percent, with 4,436 ballots cast of 17,988 registered voters. Of the approximately 15,382 active voters in the city limits, voter turnout was 28.83 percent.
