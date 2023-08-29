Petition packets for candidates who wish to run in the General Primary Election on March 19, 2024 will be available on Sept. 5 in Vermilion County Clerk Cathy Jenkins’ office.
Packets may be picked up between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Packets will not be handed out prior to the first day petitions may be circulated.
The first day petitions for established political parties may be circulated is Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Petition packets must be filed with the Vermilion County Clerk beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27 through 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4. The order in which candidates file will determine their placement on the ballot. In the event two candidates file for the same office and are of the same party, a lottery will be conducted at a later date and time to determine ballot placement.
Local offices to be nominated at the March 19, 2024 General Primary Election include county auditor, county board members, circuit clerk, county coroner, county recorder and states attorney. Precinct committeepersons also will be elected at the General Primary Election.
In addition, federal, state and judicial offices will be on the ballot. Information and necessary forms for those offices may be found on the State Board of Elections’ website, www.elections.il.gov.
The candidate who receives the highest vote total in each political party for each office in the primary will be on the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election ballot.
Materials for new political party candidates and independent candidates will be available in late March.
For additional information or questions, contact Carrie Wilson, supervisor of elections, at 217-554-1902 or email at ccelections@vercountyil.gov.
