This week kicked off the start of election petition pickups for local offices up for election in the 2024 General Election.
Those picking up petitions the first day: Melissa Quick for circuit clerk/precinct committeeperson; Cathy Moulton for recorder; Joe Eakle for county board District 3 and precinct committeeperson; Robyn Heffern for precinct committeeperson; Gary H. Wright for county board; Jacqueline Lacy for state’s attorney; Matthew Long for recorder and precinct committeeperson; Becky A. Stark for county board District 9; Crisi Walls for county board District 5; Joe M. Leonard for county board District 7; and Jon Lockhart for precinct committeeperson.
Incumbent Recorder David Stone is not seeking re-election.
Offices up for election next year in Vermilion County: county recorder, circuit clerk, states attorney, county auditor, county coroner and county board members.
Board seats up:
District 1 – one 4-year term
District 2 – two 4-year terms
District 3 – one 4-year term
District 4 – two 4-year terms
District 5 – one 4-year term
District 6 – two 4-year terms
District 7 – one 4-year term and one 2-year unexpired term
District 8 – two 4-year terms
District 9 – one 4-year term
Precinct Committeepersons will be elected at the General Primary Election.
Federal: President/Vice President of the United States; United States Senator; Representatives in Congress – 2nd and 15th Congressional Districts; State Senators – 52nd Legislative District; State Representatives of the General Assembly – 101st and 102nd Representative Districts; Judges: Supreme Court, Appellate Court, Circuit Court; Resident Circuit Court, Subcircuits, all judges seeking retention, and addition judgeships if required.
Democratic Congressional Delegates will be elected in the General Primary Election – 2nd and 15th Congressional Districts.
Petition packets for candidates who wish to run in the General Primary Election on March 19, 2024 are now available in Vermilion County Clerk Cathy Jenkins’ office.
Packets may be picked up from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Tuesday was the first day petitions for established political parties could be circulated.
Petition packets must be filed with the Vermilion County Clerk beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27 through 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4.
The order in which candidates file will determine their placement on the ballot.
In the event two candidates file for the same office and are of the same party, a lottery will be conducted at a later date and time to determine ballot placement.
Necessary forms for federal, state and judicial offices can be found on the State Board of Elections’ website, www.elections.il.gov.
The candidate who receives the highest vote total in each political party for each office in the primary will be on the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election ballot.
Materials for new political party candidates and independent candidates will be available in late March.
