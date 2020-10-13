DANVILLE – Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families struggling with food insecurity. The drive-through distribution will be held at Carle Danville on Vermilion (2300 N. Vermilion St.) in Danville, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. In compliance with CDC guidelines, clients will remain in their cars and boxes of food will be loaded into their vehicle by volunteers. Clients should clear space in their trunk or back seat prior to arriving at the distribution to prevent contact. The distribution is provided by support from Carle and Health Alliance.
The distribution is part of the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) and will include a pre-packaged box of supplemental food items.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
Updates regarding EIF’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including future food distributions, can be found at the Foodbank’s website at www.eifoodbank.org.
Eastern Illinois Foodbank works to alleviate hunger in eastern Illinois through cooperation with a network of food pantries, agencies and programs. The Foodbank distributes donated and discounted food throughout an 18-county service area in cooperation with more than 170 member agencies and programs. Through these agencies, the Foodbank provides food to over 100,000 different men, women and children each year. The Eastern Illinois Foodbank is a member of Feeding America Feeding Illinois and the United Way of Champaign County.
