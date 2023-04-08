DANVILLE — East Central Illinois Community Action Agency will have its Annual Dinner later this month.
The dinner will be on Friday, April 21 at New Life Church of Faith Banquet Center, 1419 N. Bowman Ave, Danville. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with a reception (hors d’oeuvres will be served) and silent auction, music by area band the Moondoggers, followed by the dinner and program at 7 p.m.
Chris Huffman, family and community development/housing development specialist with ECICAA said, “we are very honored and excited to have U.S. Congresswoman Robin Kelly as our keynote speaker this year.”
Kelly has dedicated her career to public service as an advocate for Illinois families. Since being elected to serve the 2nd Congressional District in 2013, she has worked to expand economic opportunity, community wellness and public safety across the state, championing numerous initiatives to generate job growth, reduce health disparities and end gun violence.
Committed to improving the health and wellness of vulnerable communities across the country, Kelly serves as chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Health Braintrust, and co-chairs the Congressional Caucus on Black Women and Girls.
The theme for this year’s ECICAA Annual Dinner is “On the Eve of Victory.”
There will be a silent auction during the event. All proceeds from the Annual Dinner and the silent auction will directly benefit and strengthen specific community action initiatives.
Local community leaders will be honored at the annual dinner in recognition of their noteworthy strides in economic development and empowerment.
This year’s Community Action Service Award recipients are: Ford County Board Member Tim Nuss; Iroquois Memorial Hospital’s Director Mary Kay Lavicka; Iroquois Economic Development Association’s Angel Crawford; Carle Health RN Manager and Faith Community Health’s Gregory Scott; and Crosspoint Human Services manager Linda McLaughlin.
The ECICAA event is open to the public. Tickets are available at $50 per person or $400 to purchase a table. Cash, check and credit/debit cards are accepted. Corporate and not-for-profit sponsorship opportunities are available. Tickets and sponsorships may be purchased by calling the ECICAA at 217-554-9122, emailing bbadger@comaction.org or stopping by the administrative office at 56 N. Vermilion St.
ECICAA is an organization that understands and responds to the social and economic needs of families, individuals and communities in Vermilion, Ford and Iroquois counties. The mission of ECICAA is to provide information, training, education and other services that engage and empower families and communities to become self-sufficient.
The annual dinner serves as a fundraiser for the agency.
