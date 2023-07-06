DANVILLE — The East Central Illinois Community Action Agency will have a public election to fill the Client Sector Governing Board Seat of the Governing Board of Directors.
The election will take place at the East Central Illinois Community Action Agency, 56 N. Vermilion St., Danville, through July 14, 2023 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The Agency’s Tripartite Board must consist of one third of each sector: client, private and public elected officials. Currently the board has one client sector vacancy.
Tamara Jimson resides in Vermilion County. Jimson has benefited from Community Action services and programs. She seeks to be elected by Vermilion County’s low-income individuals and families so that she can represent their voice and needs as a Governing Board Director.
She will be an excellent candidate to represent the community as a client sector official if elected. She understands and supports the agency’s mission, according to ECICAA officials.
