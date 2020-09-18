East Central Illinois Community Action Agency officials announced earlier this month that funding for its Head Start program was halted.
ECICAA was notified by the state Head Start office that effective at the end of the business day Aug. 31 funding for the Head Start program would end.
While the agency had multiple conversations with the Head Start office about their formal intentions, no formal notification was provided to the Danville office until the morning of Aug. 31, according to an ECICAA press release.
ECICAA had been verbally notified that deficiencies in its fiscal operations had not been 100 percent corrected since being notified on Jan. 22, 2020 for financial improprieties occurring in the spring and summer of 2019.
A virtual follow-up review was completed by the Head Start office the week of May 11, 2020 and notification of that review was received the morning of Aug. 31, 2020, the same date Head Start funding was suspended. There was no other option than to terminate all Head Start employees that day and stop all activities and expenses of the Head Start Program, according to ECICAA officials.
The ECICAA board of directors has been weighing its options to appeal or not appeal the state’s decision.
Head Start services are continuing to be provided to families in Vermillion, Ford and Iroquois counties by an interim grantee, Community Development Institute. ECICAA is cooperating with them for a smooth transition to get their former employees hired and services provided to eligible children and families.
ECICAA remains in business to provide services to the citizens of Vermilion, Ford and Iroquois counties via its Community Services Block Grant programs.
The ECICAA board of directors earlier this month also announced the hiring of Odette Hyatt-Watson as its CEO effective Sept. 8. Hyatt-Watson is a long-time resident of Danville.
According to the board, Hyatt-Watson “is a capable executive leader who possesses the education, knowledge, skills and abilities to lead the executive responsibilities of East Central Illinois Community Action Agency into the future.”
Hyatt-Watson brings more than 12 years of experience in planning, developing, implementing and maintaining program compliance for multiple federal and state programs such as Educational Talent Search (TRIO Grants), Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and Job Training Partnership/Workforce Investment Act (WIA) programs.
Hyatt-Watson spent 16 years at ECICAA’s chief academic officer, two years as the executive director of Laura Lee Fellowship House and six years as a consultant to the Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies.
“She brings a wealth of experience as well as a passion and heart to the mission of East Central,” according to the board.
ECICAA’s former CEO Angele Thibodeaux Burns resigned last year. Interim CEO was John Edwards Jr.
The state last year threatened to discontinue ECICAA’s oversight of several assistance programs, including LIHEAP, the Community Services Block Grant Program and the Illinois Home Weatherization Assistance Program, unless Burns resigned.
An April 2019 state letter cited a number of issues regarding ECICAA’s administration of assistance programs, its lack of a permanent director of finance, conflicts of interest and treatment of employees.
Burns served as ECICAA CEO for five years, starting in July 2014. Burns had replaced Dwight Lucas, who left the agency after more than 25 years.
ECICAA was formed in 1965 and incorporated in February 1966 in response to the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964 and launching of the “War on Poverty.” It is located at 56 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
Its mission is to provide information, training, education, professional development and other services that engage and empower families and communities to become self-sufficient.
