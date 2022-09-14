DANVILLE — The East Central Illinois Community Action Agency (ECICAA) will host the Inspire! Fundraiser Concert.
The concert will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Fischer Theatre.
It will include a 100-person choir, Danville Barbershop Chorus and Doc Ashton & The Root Canals. There also will be a few special guests. The songs all have an inspirational theme, and the 100-person choir in the Fischer Theatre will sound like heaven.
There also will be speakers, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.
General admission tickets are $15-$25, with VIP premium seating also available. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.atthefischer.com or at the door.
The purpose of the event is to raise money to help needy families. ECICAA is almost entire grant-funded, but there are people, families and situations that do not fit the requirements of a grant. Grants have specific requirements, expiration dates and run out of funding. However, there are always people and families in crisis who still need our help. That’s where this fund comes in. The community’s support and advertising dollars can ensure that ECICAA is able to help everyone who walks through its door in need of help.
ECICAA is looking for businesses to buy program ads and sponsorships to help offset production costs and to help our bottom line. Orders need to be placed by Sept. 19.
For more information, contact ECICAA.
ECICAA has been serving Vermilion, Iroquois and Ford counties for more than 57 years.
