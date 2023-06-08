DANVILLE — East Central Illinois Community Action Agency is hosting a Walk-Thru Health and Wellness Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Temple Plaza, 102 N. Vermilion St., in downtown Danville.
There will be giveaways and resources including a collection of home cleaning and personal supplies, first aid kits, samples of healthy snacks for children and adults, family dental kits, diabetes and blood pressure health management, legal aid services, adult education and drug, alcohol and gambling awareness. This is in addition to survivor resources, mental health information and more.
Door prizes include health and fitness-related items. The first 50 people receive a food box.
Community members will be directed through the line to receive a variety of items from East Central Illinois Community Action Agency and its community partners.
The health fair is sponsored by a Community Services Block Grant and other local businesses and organizations.
