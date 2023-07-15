DANVILLE — East Central Illinois Community Action Agency (ECICAA) is hosting its third annual golf fundraiser scramble on Friday, July 21 at Harrison Park, 1300 W. Voorhees St., Danville.
Day of event registration begins at 8 a.m., putting contest is at 9:00 a.m. and shotgun takes off at 10 a.m. The day includes prizes for first, second and third teams; hole contests; and a raffle (including golf accessories).
- Early registration fee is $75/person and $300/4-member team. Harrison Park members fee is $60. Golf game, cart, lunch and beverages are included in the registration fee. Day of event registration fee is $85/person, $340/4-member team.
Registration forms may be downloaded from the agency website, comaction.org, under the “News” – “Upcoming Events” menu tab. Event Rules and Sponsorship Menu is also available online.
For more information, contact ECICAA at 217-554-9122, comaction@comaction.org, or stop by the agency at 56 N. Vermilion St. in Danville.
This event is the major fundraiser of the year for ECICAA. Because of the strict criteria set on each of our state and federal grants, ECICAA often has customers that need help but do not fit those criteria. This is when the need for unrestricted funds comes into play. Those unrestricted funds are from private donations and fundraisers. Your financial support expands the agency’s capacity to serve.
Since 1965, Community Action has had one mission: to deliver additional educational and employment readiness services and resources to Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties’ most vulnerable individuals and families in achieving economic self-sufficiency and improving their current socio-economic condition. ECICAA cares about the entire community and is dedicated to helping people help themselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.