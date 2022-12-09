BLOOMINGTON – The East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging (ECIAAA) announced the Older Americans Act (OAA) and Illinois General Revenue Fund (GRF) awards for FY 2023.
Funding supports programs that help more than 23,000 vulnerable older adults live with independence and dignity in their homes and communities in East Central Illinois.
A total of $7,769,326 in OAA/GRF funding was awarded to the community-based organizations in the counties of Vermilion, Champaign, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Livingston, McLean, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt and Shelby.
CRIS Healthy-Aging Center received a total of $1,231,601 for the following services by county:
- Senior Information Services/Options Counseling – Vermilion and Champaign
- Reducing Social Isolation - Vermilion and Champaign
- Congregate & Home Delivered Meals – Vermilion
- Evidence Based/Healthy Aging Programs – Vermilion and Champaign
- Caregiver Advisor for Family Caregivers & Grandparents Raising Grandchildren - Vermilion and Champaign
- Respite for Family Caregivers – Vermilion
- Adult Protective Services Multidisciplinary & Training Support – Vermilion
