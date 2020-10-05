GEORGETOWN – Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families struggling with food insecurity. The drive-through distribution will be held 9:30-10:30 A.M. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Georgetown Fairgrounds, 413 N. Seminary St., in Georgetown.
In compliance with CDC guidelines, clients will remain in their cars and boxes of food will be loaded into their vehicle by volunteers. Clients should clear space in their trunk or back seat prior to arriving at the distribution to prevent contact.
The distribution is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), a program designed to keep workers in the food industry employed while providing people in need with access to food. The distribution will include a pre-packaged box of food.
Anyone who is in need of food is welcome to attend the food distribution. Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
Updates regarding EIF’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including future food distributions, can be found at the Foodbank’s website at www.eifoodbank.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.