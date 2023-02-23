Early voting starts today for the April 4 consolidated election.
Vermilion County and Danville voters have school board, aldermen, mayor and other races to vote on.
According to Carrie Wilson, supervisor of elections in the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office, Grace Period Voting starts March 8.
Grace Period Voting is when a voter needing to update any of their voter registration information, such as a change in address, can do so, but will have to cast their vote at the same time.
Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday March 18, March 25 and April 1 hours are 9 a.m. to noon.
In the city of Danville, early voting is at the lower level Danville Election Commission office inside the Vermilion County administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St.
Vermilion County residents who live outside of Danville can vote on the first floor of the county building.
Any voter who is registered to vote in Vermilion County can cast their ballot anytime. No reason is necessary for voting early.
Wilson said they’ll have their sample ballots by Friday.
“Historically, with the consolidated elections we don’t see a huge turnout; most times it’s around 20 percent or lower,” stated Wilson. “This election actually affects your day-to-day life.”
The offices to be voted on include: city/village mayor or president, commissioner, alderman or trustee, park district trustees, public library district trustees, regional board of education trustees, school board members, fire protection district trustees and community college district trustees.
For Danville District 118 school board candidates, no one filed for a two-year unexpired term.
When former school board member Lon Henderson resigned in 2021 after winning earlier that year in April, it left his term to fulfill. The board appointed someone to fill Henderson’s position but that person would have to file and run at the next election for a two-year unexpired term to finish the rest of Henderson’s term that still remained.
According to Wilson, when candidates filed their petitions, they all filed for full terms and no one marked for the two-year unexpired term, meaning that there will not be a candidate in that spot and D118 still will have a vacancy after the election.
D118 technically has four spots on the ballot, however no one ran for the unexpired term so voters will only vote in three members. A decision will have to be made on filling the fourth spot.
Running for D118 school board seats are: incumbents Christopher Easton, Thomas Miller and Tyson Parks in addition to newcomers Alice Payne, Kim Corley and Tierra Brown.
Also on county ballots will be the schools tax referendum.
The county clerk’s office encouraged everyone to get out and vote in this election to make a difference locally.
