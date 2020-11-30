CAYUGA, Ind. —Two arrests were made Sunday after the theft of an expensive cut of meat.
Arrested were Bradlee S. Williams, 24, and Jennifer N. (Brown) Blakeney, 34.
On November 25, 2020, at approximately 4:15 p.m., the store manager at the Cayuga Red and White, notified Deputy Marshal Warner about a theft that had occurred inside the store. According to store management, a female and a male subject entered in the store, went to the meat counter and asked for an uncut Ribeye. The store clerk gave them an uncut Ribeye (valued at $185). The subjects put the Ribeye in their shopping cart and then proceeded towards the front of the store. Between the meat counter and the front of the store, the male subject put the Ribeye underneath his sweatshirt and both subjects exited the store.
The store manager began searching store video footage. Based on the camera footage, the couple were in the store twice on Sunday November 22, 2020. During this time several other items of meat were taken from the store. According to management, the couple stole four whole pork loins valued at approximately $90.00. After speaking with his staff, the couple were identified as Williams and Blakeney.
Not knowing the store had identified the suspects, the Deputy Marshal began an independent search based on the video received from the store. After speaking with several Vermilion County Deputies and Georgetown residents, Deputy Town Marshal identified the suspects as Williams and Blakeney.
On Sunday at approximately 3:45 p.m., Dana Town Marshal Chris MacLaren conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of St. Rd. 63 and US Hwy 36. Blakeney was the driver and Williams was the passenger. Deputy Marshal Warner responded to the scene to speak with them about the theft.
Both Blakeney and Williams were transported to the Vermillion County Jail for booking on the above listed charges with a $7,000 no 10% allowed bond and Fountain County warrants.
