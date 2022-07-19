The future is bright for this week’s IYW honoree. Twenty-four-year-old Emily Duncan’s roots in Vermilion County go back more than 200 years.
“As a farm family, where you plant your roots is where you stay,” the oldest of four said.
Emily’s family lives in Rossville and farms in the Potomac area. While she works as an assistant vice president and loan officer at Iroquois Federal, she continues to live the farming life alongside her family.
“My dad always says that growing up playing in the dirt keeps you grounded,” she said.
When asked why she chooses to stay in Vermilion County, she said for two reasons: One – she loves her family; and two – going away to college at the University of Illinois opened her eyes to people from other places and made her realize how special Vermilion County is.
Emily plans to further her career and start a family here, saying it’s “a great place to raise kids.”
Emily recalls being 16 years old and taking her sister to her first basketball game when they unfortunately were in a bad car accident.
While the circumstances were tough, she remembers knowing every person who was there to care for her in such a traumatic moment.
“I knew all of the people on scene. It was so comforting,” she said. “When someone you know is holding your neck still and telling you it’s going to be OK, you believe them. People really support each other when good things are happening and when bad things are happening.”
Emily is involved in several different organizations throughout the community.
She serves on the Danville Noon Rotary board, the Kiwanis board, the Balloons Over Vermilion steering committee, Festival of Trees committee, YMCA finance committee and the St. James United Methodist Church intentional faith development committee.
She is a current Leadership Tomorrow student through Vermilion Advantage, volunteers with the Young Professionals Network, Meals on Wheels at CRIS Healthy Aging Center, St. James food pantry and plays the clarinet in two different municipal bands.
“I think the people of VC generally have a heart for helping others – the kindness and hospitality that people show each other,” she said. “Bad golf breeds bad golf – surround yourself with people who you want to be.”
Thank you, Emily, for choosing Vermilion County. We look forward to seeing what you will do next.
