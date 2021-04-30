The Danville Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of music director Jeremy Swerling, will perform three separate streaming education programs in place of their annual free, live education concerts for area students.
On Monday, May 3 at 1 p.m. an ensemble of seven musicians will perform a staged production of Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale. Intended for and open only to high school and middle school students, Stravinsky’s 1920 parable of a World War One soldier that trades his violin for a book that tells the future will be streamed from the Fischer Theater. The staging, which is comprised of narrator and four actors is directed by Jodi Prosser-Muller with set design and assistance from Heather Miyagi and Danville Light Opera Musical Theater. The production is about one hour in duration.
On Tuesday, May 4 the orchestra will perform and stream two classic children’s pieces. Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf will stream from St. James United Methodist Church at 9:30 a.m. and at 10:30 a.m., Saint-Saens’ Carnival of the Animals will be streamed. Both works are narrated by David Zych. The piano soloists for Carnival of the Animals are University of Illinois School of Music faculty pianists Rochelle Sennet and Timothy Ehlen. These streamed performances are for educational purposes only.
Music Director Jeremy Swerling commented that “The DSO has been performing free education concerts for elementary school age students for 40 years and we weren’t willing to let COVID-19 stop our outreach to young students. We’re especially pleased to be able to provide something for our high school students this year and we hope we can continue that into the future.”
The Danville Symphony Orchestra would like to thank District 118, St. James United Methodist Church, and Mark Lindvahl for their ongoing support of DSO programs.
The DSO is a non-profit organization with a 54-year tradition of bringing outstanding orchestral performances to the city of Danville, Vermilion County and the east central Illinois region. The DSO is funded in part by the Illinois Arts Council. For more information you may contact Cindy Nacco at 217-443-5300; www.danvillesymphony.org.
