DANVILLE – The late philanthropist Julius Hegeler might call this a match made in heaven.
Two of Julius’s favorite Danville institutions — the 54-year Danville Symphony Orchestra and the 137-year-old Fischer Theatre — are teaming up to pool their resources to contribute to the revitalization of Downtown Danville.
This month, the Danville Symphony Orchestra entered into an agreement with the Fischer Theatre’s governing board, the Vermilion Heritage Foundation. The contract hires the Fischer Theatre staff, under Executive Director Jason Rome, to provide services ranging from marketing and box office to full-service production management for the symphony’s 2021-22 season.
At least three of the symphony’s four full-orchestra concerts will take place in the Fischer Theatre, beginning with the Oct. 16 “Roaring Twenties” concert, featuring the music of Cole Porter and Gershwin. The DSO is bringing Broadway performers to the city to sing some of the songs with the orchestra.
Rome believes this alliance will mutually benefit both the theater and the symphony. He says, “The Fischer Theatre is an anchor in our community and the cornerstone to the city’s plans for rebuilding Downtown Danville. As two nonprofit organizations with aligned missions, we can accomplish so much more together — and our community deserves these best efforts. This is an incredible responsibility, and an equally incredible opportunity. This partnership demonstrates the kind of innovation and forward-thinking that gives me great confidence in the future.”
Don Marrow, the president of the Vermilion Heritage Foundation Board, adds, “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission statement to provide, through the Fischer Theatre, a premier multi-purpose venue for the performing and visual arts, and to add to the economic development of the Danville area. We are very excited to see how this partnership will influence other organizations to work together and promote the downtown area.”
DSO Board President Stephen Nacco applauds both the Fischer/VHF Board and the DSO Board for working collaboratively for the betterment of Danville.
“The Fischer Theater is a spectacular venue, and the Symphony is a jewel in the Danville community. Our Board and the Fischer Board both deserve a standing ovation for seeing the value of this union.”
Both the DSO and the Fischer owe a debt of thanks to Julius Hegeler. A long-time patron and donor to the Symphony, Julius and builder Paul Offut restored the Fischer Theatre to become the landmark venue it is today. As Nacco says, “Julius had a vision for both the Symphony and the Fischer. You’d have to think he’s smiling down on us for what we’re trying to do in creating this alliance.”
Following the Oct. 16 concert, the DSO will also perform in the Fischer on Dec. 5 in a concert titled “A Swingin’ Christmas.” A late February or March concert, also in the Fischer, will feature the works of Dvorak. In May, the DSO will perform a concert based on award-winning songs from movies, most likely in the Dick Van Dyke Theater in Danville High School.
Nacco says that the transition to the Fischer box office will take place beginning in July. “Tickets you’ve purchased for the canceled spring concert will be honored for the movie concert in May,” Nacco said. “Our season-ticket subscribers can renew by calling the box office, but please be patient as we work together in this transition to get the DSO back up and running again.”
For more information, visit the DSO Web site at www.danvillesymphony.org, or call 217-443-5300, or visit the Fischer Theater at www.fischertheatre.com @fischertheatre on Facebook, or locally at 158 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
The DSO is a 501 c 3 organization with a 52-year tradition of bringing outstanding orchestral performances to the City of Danville, Vermilion County and the East Central Illinois region.
