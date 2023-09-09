The DSO is a 501 c 3 organization with a 57-year tradition of bringing outstanding orchestral performances to the City of Danville, Vermilion County, and the East Central Illinois region. Performances are supported in part by the Illinois Arts Council and by the John P. Cadle Foundation. For more information or for a four-concert season subscription, you may contact Kay Welch or Maddi Julian at (217) 443-5300 or visit the Danville Symphony Orchestra website at www.danvillesymphony.org.