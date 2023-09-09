DANVILLE – Two maestros mean twice the excitement this concert season for Danville Symphony Orchestra audiences, according to DSO President Gage Womack.
“Our screening committee has invested an extraordinary amount of time and thought to a process of winnowing out two experienced and talented conductors from a pool of more than 60 applicants,” Womack said. “Our audiences are in for a special treat this year watching and hearing our two maestros perform with their personal styles.”
The DSO’s two new maestros for the four-concert, 2023-24 season are Matthew Sheppard and Richard Zielinski. They’re replacing retired conductor Jeremy Swerling.
Maestro Sheppard is the artistic director and primary conductor for several youth orchestras in the Chicagoland area, as well as ensembles at the University of Chicago. He is completing his doctorate in orchestral conducting at the University of Illinois.
Maestro Zielinski has directed orchestras from Oklahoma to Austria. His prior Danville experience includes conducting choral groups in the city. In his career he has been a music professor at a number of universities, including Indiana State, and he holds a doctorate in choral conducting.
The screening committee included three of the DSO’s principal musicians, DSO Executive Director Kay Welch, four current board members and two former board members.
“Once the committee selected the final eight candidates, the committee spent many hours in thorough interviews with each candidate,” Womack said. “They were all extraordinarily talented, but ultimately Maestro Zielinski and Maestro Sheppard rose to the top.”
The DSO will feature Maestro Zielinski during the season’s first concert, “Behind the Mask: The Music of Broadway,” on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the Dick Van Dyke Auditorium at Danville High School.
The maestros will alternate between subsequent concerts: On Dec. 2, “Nothin’ but the Blues Christmas” featuring jazz vocalist Shayna Steele; on March 9, 2024, “Noche Hispana!” with virtuoso pianist Rochelle Sennet; and May 4, 2024, “Beatles & Bach,” featuring trumpet master Brandon Ridenour.
Womack, who is a guest conductor for DSO children’s concerts and the orchestra director at Danville High School, is encouraging audiences to attend all four concerts and give their feedback on the two maestros.
“We want to hear from you,” he said. “Our audiences will be invited to participate in the process of determining which of these two maestros will be the best fit for our unique community as well as the Orchestra.”
Tickets to the Oct. 14 concert are selling fast, as are specially discounted season tickets. Some tickets remain on the main floor and balcony for $35 and $45. Students with a valid ID can buy tickets for $10.
Tickets may be purchased online at danvillesymphony.org, or by calling (217) 443-5300. Tickets are also available at the DSO office at 715 West Fairchild Street, Danville. Hours 1 -5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.