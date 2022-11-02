DANVILLE — Results from the Drug Take Back event in Danville on Oct. 29 have been released.
The Danville Police Department, along with Lakeview College of Nursing, Carle Recovery and Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden, received approximately 28.5 pounds of unused prescription medications during the event, according to Danville Police Chief Chris Yates.
"I appreciate all of those who participated. We never know what we prevent but if we can stop even one person or one family from having to experience a loss, it was worth it. Thank you," Yates stated.
In partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Danville Police Department participated as a host location for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
The department also will partner with other supporting local agencies and institutions to include Carle and Lakeview College of Nursing to help fight the drug overdose problem that affects many communities across the nation, including Danville.
"The Danville Police Department will do whatever we can to assist in making our community safer and healthier," Yates said prior to the event. "If we can prevent one person from the misuse and potential addiction that often starts with unused prescription drugs left over in a home, the time spent will be well worth it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.