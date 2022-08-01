Around 2:57 a.m. on Sunday, Vermillion County 911 received a call from the “Life 360” phone application stating that a crash was detected on Indiana 63 in Cayuga near North Vermillion Schools.
Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps said in a news release a deputy located a black 2001 Ford pickup truck on its roof in the ditch near North Vermillion High School.
The driver, James Philips, 58, of Paris, Ill., told police he had fallen asleep while driving.
Philips was traveling southbound on Indiana 63 and entered the median in front of North Vermillion Elementary. Philips' vehicle continued in the median for approximately 1100 feet before entering the southbound lanes again. Philips over-corrected, causing his truck to roll two to three times before coming to a stop in the ditch, Phelps said.
Philips showed no signs of impairment.
Philips was uninjured during the accident and signed a refusal of treatment after being examined by EMS.
