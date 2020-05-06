DANVILLE — Starting now and running through Memorial Day weekend, the Danville Police Department is stepping up enforcement to remind motorists to “Click It or Ticket.”
“Our officers see firsthand the tragedies that occur when people do not buckle up,” Commander Terry McCord said in a Wednesday press release. “To put it simply, seat belts save lives. Please help us spread this life-saving message by encouraging your friends and family to buckle up every trip, every time.”
Currently, Illinois has a 94.6 percent seat belt compliance rate. However, less than 50 percent of those who die in motor vehicle crashes were wearing a seat belt.
Seat belt use typically diminishes in the evening hours from 6 p.m. to 5:59 a.m. That’s why one focus of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign is nighttime enforcement. The Danville Police Department will be taking a zero-tolerance approach, the release stated. Whether day or night, unbuckled motorists will be ticketed and impaired drivers arrested. The department’s goal is to gain compliance, we don’t look to issue tickets but will if we don’t get compliance.
The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.
