DANVILLE – The Danville Police Department on Wednesday urged motorists to commit to sober driving this Halloween when children and their families will be walking through neighborhoods after dark in search of candy and spooky fun.
“Alcohol and marijuana impair not only your ability to drive safely, but also your decision-making skills,” said Deputy Chief Terry McCord. “That’s why it’s so important to know how you’ll get home before you leave for the party. Plan ahead to help keep yourself and others safe.”
The department’s impaired driving enforcement campaign will begin on Oct. 16 and run through Oct. 30, McCord said. Extra patrols will be on the street for DUI enforcement during this time period.
The Danville Police Department urged everyone to follow these simple tips to help keep our roads safe this Halloween:
• Plan a safe way to get home before you attend a party. You can designate a sober driver, take public transportation, use your favorite ride-sharing service or call a sober friend or family member to get home.
• Walking while impaired can be just as dangerous as driving impaired. Designate a sober friend to walk you home.
• If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement as soon as it is safe to do so.
• If you see an impaired person about to drive, take their keys and help them get home safely.
The Halloween enforcement campaign is funded by federal highway safety dollars administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
