George Hazen Patterson, III,62, of Hoopeston, IL passed away at 10:28 A.M. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his home. He was born October 13, 1958, in Danville, IL, the son of George and Suzanne (Davis) Patterson, II. He is survived by two daughters, Brandy (Trent) Kaeb of Cissna Park, IL …