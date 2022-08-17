DANVILLE – The Danville Police Department wants to remind all traveling residents and visitors that school is back in session and driving safety is important.
The department wished all returning students of all ages a fun and safe school year. The school year brings back plenty of big yellow buses and the need for safety in school zones and approaching stopped school buses.
There are also several students who are dropped off in school zones by family and friends from vehicles. This is a very important time to pay attention and abide by the rules of the road, the department said.
“We want to remind the driving public of the importance of recognizing school zones and the speed limits. Please keep an extra eye out for the safety of our school children during drop off and pick up at all local schools,” said Danville Police Department Deputy Chief Terry McCord.
Patrol officers will be stationed and enforcing school speed zones before and after school throughout the entire school year. Remember it’s mandatory to stop for a stopped school bus with its lights on and stop arm out.
The department said its goal is not to issue tickets but to gain compliance and keep children safe.
If everyone abides by the speed limit, stays off their mobile devices while driving and stops for those stopped school buses, it’s a win-win for all, the department said..
Penalties for speeding and using mobile devices in school zones can be higher and more severe than other violations.
School zone speed limits are usually 20 mph and can be a sharp decrease from the normal roadway speed limit. Fines for passing a stopped school bus is a minimum of $300.
