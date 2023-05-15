The Danville Police Department announced it will step up enforcement for the Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” campaign that will begin Friday and run through May 30.
“Click It or Ticket” reminds motorists to buckle up for safety, and leverages education and enforcement to save lives.
“Seat belts have proven to be life-saving in the event of a crash,” said Sgt. Andrew Brooks. “Unfortunately, many still don’t buckle up. Worse yet, not wearing a seat belt is a habit that can be passed on to younger generations who follow the example set by their elders.”
Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, a popular time for traveling to visit family and friends. Wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45 percent. Seat belts save lives every day, but they are only effective if they are used.
While Illinois currently has a 93 percent seat belt use compliance rate, unbelted occupants still account for more than half of those killed in motor vehicle crashes. The simple click of a seat belt could save thousands of lives each year.
The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.