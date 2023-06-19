DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating three separate shootings between June 16 and June 17.
According to Deputy Police Chief Josh Webb, around 1:29 p.m. Friday, June 16, Danville police responded to the 1200 block of Garden Drive for a report of shots fired in the area.
Upon arrival, officers began investigating the scene when they learned that a victim had driven himself to the OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center emergency room. Officers responded to the emergency room and met with the victim who was identified as a 25-year old Danville man.
The victim stated he was in the parking lot in the 1200 block of Garden Drive when two men attempted to rob him at gunpoint. Webb said the victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his wrist during the attempted robbery.
The suspects, who were last seen Friday running southbound from the area, were described as one Black male wearing dark-colored clothing and one Black male wearing dark pants and a multi-colored jacket.
Webb said around 4:24 p.m. Friday, police responded to the unit block of South State Street in reference to a report of a victim with a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim stated he was standing in the unit block of South State Street when an unknown Black male started shooting at him.
The victim said the suspect was wearing black pants and a blue shirt and left the scene on a bicycle. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injury.
Around 7:53 p.m. Saturday, Webb said police responded to the 1000 block of Koehn Drive for a report of a man with a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival, officers located a 46-year old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim stated he was in his residence when two men entered his home and attempted to rob him.
The victim said during the robbery he was shot and the suspects fled the residence in an unknown direction. The suspects were described as two Black males wearing dark clothing.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injury and is currently listed in stable condition.
The investigation into these incidents continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding these incidents are asked to call Danville Police Department at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
