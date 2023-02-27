Danville police were called to the Danville High School Field House Saturday morning after a “large fight” broke out during an elementary intramural basketball tournament.
Deputy Chief Josh Webb said in a news release that when officers arrived, no one was actively fighting and the people involved had started leaving the scene.
Danville School District 118 officials said several fights involving students, parents and fans broke out. The police were immediately contacted, and the spectators were removed from the school.
Webb said it was reported that during the altercation, someone involved was armed with a handgun. Danville police and District 118 officials are reviewing witness statements and school surveillance video to identify the people involved.
“We are working with the Danville Police Department to identify and take action against all parties involved in the altercation,” D118 officials wrote in a Facebook post. “Social workers and school psychologists were available Monday for students and/or coaches to provide support to them. Anyone identified in statements or video will be banned from all district property. We are greatly disturbed by this incident and will continue to put student safety first.”
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
