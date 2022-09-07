DANVILLE — The Danville Police Department announces a September “slow down” campaign.
The speed enforcement campaign will run the entire remaining month of September. The speed campaign is meant to slow down traffic and make the city of Danville streets safer to travel on day and night.
Deputy Chief Terry McCord receives many complaints of speeding and aggressive driving at different locations in Danville.
One of the most frequent complaints refers to North Vermilion Street between Voorhees Street and Winter Avenue.
McCord advises “Due to the number of complaints my office receives of speeding and aggressive driving on North Vermilion Street from the 1000 block to the 2000 block, our officers will concentrate on traffic enforcement in that area.”
Please remember this is a residential area and the speed limit is posted as 35 miles per hour in those blocks.
As Deputy Chief McCord has stated many times, the goal of the Danville Police Department is not to issue tickets but to gain compliance for safe driving on the streets of Danville.
The Danville Police Department understands there are other crimes happening in the city, but speed enforcement is a proactive duty that is conducted due to numerous complaints and also because of funds provided and designated specifically through the Illinois Department of Transportation grants.
Speed is a major factor in a majority of traffic crashes within the city of Danville. Speed and aggressive driving cause millions of dollars worth of damage, numerous injuries, and sometimes even worse consequences.
