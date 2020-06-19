DANVILLE — Free Summer Sounds downtown concerts are back.
Downtown Danville Inc. announced this week that the concerts will return every Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from July 3 through Sept. 4 in downtown Danville.
Sponsorships opportunities are available.
Schedule: July 3 The Freakness; July 10 Reckasto; July 17 Evolver; July 24 Tom Grassman Band; July 31 Mid-October; Aug. 7 House of Cards; Aug. 14 Rock Posse; Aug. 21 Filthy Janes; Aug. 28 X-Krush and Sept. 4 90's Daughter.
