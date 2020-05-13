DANVILLE — Construction should be wrapping up this week on downtown sidewalk improvements.
The Danville City Council late last year approved a $385,187 contract with Midwest Asphalt Co. of Tilton, to be paid with Community Development Block Grant money, for sidewalk and tree replacement improvements along North Vermilion Street from Main to Seminary streets and on North Street from Gilbert to Jackson streets.
“It’s pretty much wrapping up this week,” said Assistant City Engineer Eric Childers.
In additional to replacing sidewalks, the project also includes some work with the decorative brick downtown and Americans with Disabilities Act requirements for accessibility.
With the summer construction season coming, there are a lot of projects in the works throughout the city.
“Buckle up. It’s a busy season,” Childers said.
Construction projects include:
— 2020 miscellaneous concrete work on Townsend and South streets. The city council last month approved a $56,182 contract with A&A Concrete of Ludlow for the work.
— Concrete patching to take place toward the end of May on Bowman Avenue north of Voorhees Street to Crestview Avenue. Childers said that section of Bowman has some “busted up concrete.” Other concrete work will be on Voorhees and Southgate Drive.
The city council last month approved appropriation of $2.15 million in motor fuel tax funds for asphalt patching, concrete patching, crack sealing, sealcoating (oil and chip), asphalt milling/overlay and pavement striping.
— Projects that will be put out for bid include Harrison Street improvements near the Fischer Theatre from Vermilion to Walnut streets. That project will include sidewalk and storm drainage improvements and new light poles.
A parking lot also is planned for the site of the former Harwal Hotel which was demolished. The project is expected to be bid in June.
The Northwest Sanitary Service Area reconstruction project also still is expected to put out for bid in June.
Childers said the consultant is finalizing the revisions for the project.
The Denmark and Old Ottawa roads portion of the project won’t be bid until early 2021.
— A project that could be finished by the end of the month is the Hinkley Street and Highland Boulevard drainage project improvements. Owens Excavating and Trucking is the contractor on that $101,800 project.
— Work will start within the next couple of weeks on the Edwards Street improvement from Main to Cleveland streets, and work will possibly start in July on the Hazel/Fairchild intersection improvements and signal replacement.
The Hazel/Fairchild improvements will tie into the Jackson Street shared-use path improvements and maroon traffic signals near Danville High School “so that’s all tied in together there since it’s close to the high school,” Childers said.
— There’s also the Poland Road pump station rehab, and other pump station upgrades that could be bid out this fall; and the Jackson and Voorhees streets intersection realignment could be bid this year. The Jackson and Voorhees project is waiting on environmental review since the city is using motor fuel tax funds for it.
