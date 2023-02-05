Sarah and Lee Colby cut the ribbon for Sarahlee's Healing Mountain Crystals in front of their new downtown Danville location, 51 N. Vermilion St., on Thursday. The store's grand opening will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 18.
The crowd cheers along with Sarah and Lee Colby as they officially cut the ribbon on Thursday at their new location in downtown Danville. Sarahlee's Healing Mountain Crystals is open for business, but the shop will host a grand opening on Feb. 18.
Tami Dixon, left, and Sarah Colby ring up customers at Sarahlee's Healing Mountain Crystals' soft opening on Thursday. Colby is the co-owner of the store and Dixon is the creator "Twice Loved" products inside the store.
Labradorite crystals on display at Sarahlee's Healing Mountain Crystals. The store has a variety of crystals for sale, as well as home decor, body care, plants and more through different local vendors.
