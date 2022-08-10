DANVILLE — TCB (Taking Care of Business) Weekend is taking over downtown Danville Friday through Sunday, Aug 12-14.
It’s a Memphis-style celebration of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977.
Activities include:
Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
The Danville Library Foundation brings The Memphis Jones Trio with Danville’s own speed painter John Jansky, live at the historic Fischer Theatre.
Memphis Jones is a one-of-a-kind musician who plays everything from rock ‘n’ roll to R&B and blues, performing weekly at BB King’s Blues Club on Beale Street in Memphis. Along with his trio, Memphis will bring a high-energy show that’s fun for all ages.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
Saturday:
Embrace your inner King and participate in the “Hunka Hunka Burnin’ Fat” Elvis .5K” on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. – another of the many events at the TCB Weekend in Downtown Danville.
Donuts and music at the start and finish lines with a few themed surprises along the way.
Gather at the Danville Public Library in your best Elvis outfit at 9:30 a.m. When you sign in you will receive a goodie bag. At 10 a.m., participants will begin the three-block journey from the library to Temple Plaza, with a few stops at local establishments along the way.
At the finish line you can pat yourself on the back for completing a .5K and settle in to listen to The Royal Hounds live performance at Temple Plaza. Awards will be presented to the best dressed adult and child.
Register: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0-F44ACAF2DA3FEC43-hunka.
Partners include: First Fridays, Danville Public Library, Danville Library Foundation, Vermilion Advantage and Fischer Theatre.
Elvis Double Feature
12 p.m. Saturday will be the movie Viva Las Vegas and at 2 p.m. Blue Hawaii at the Fischer Theatre.
All seating is general admission seating on a first-come, first-serve basis. Admission is a freewill donation at the door.
Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.
A Tribute to the King, with Joe Elvis Tirrito and the TCB Band.
Joe Tirrito has been performing his Elvis Tribute for over 30 years around the world and now he’s bringing his show to Downtown Danville.
Opening the show will be the electric Rockabilly Sounds of the Royal Hounds.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.
Ticket information can be found through the Fischer Theatre.
