DANVILLE — It’s been a labor of love and exciting few months for City of Danville Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer and her mom, Shawn Davis.
Renovations continue on their first co-venture downtown business project, but they’re happy to announce that the First Place Co-Working Space at 137 N. Vermilion St., next to the Adams Building in downtown Danville, is fully leased and should fully open by October.
The space is where businesses can share space and resources in a mutually beneficial relationship, and a space for the public to enjoy.
There is a large retail space at the front of the building, seven individual offices, a break room, two bathrooms, a café and a lounge that will be available to the public during business hours, and available to rent for private parties and small gatherings during off-hours.
Four businesses will be occupying the bulk of the space:
• Adventure Awaits Toys & Games will be relocating from 3124 N. Vermilion St. sometime in September with extended hours and Saturday game nights for the public in the lounge. An extension of their services will be the ability to play board games in the lounge during business hours and game nights.
• Obsidian Coffee will be relocating to offer coffee and expanded services in the café and alley patio located at the back of the building. The public can grab some coffee or another beverage while you meet in the lounge, catch up with friends, or play a board game by the fireplace.
• CASA of Vermilion County is relocating to offices in the co-working space and will continue to offer child advocacy services in the Danville area.
• Dalton Burks Agency – Farmers Insurance will be operating from within the co-working space.
It is anticipated that Adventure Awaits Toys & Games will open in mid-September and all other businesses will be open in October.
An open house will be scheduled for the public sometime in October.
First Place Co-Working Space company manager is Greer and Company Owner is Davis.
Davis received a Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Incentive Project grant, not to exceed $13,650, through the City of Danville toward a new roof on the building.
Greer said they named it First Place because this is Greer and Davis’ first commercial investment and will be a place others can get their start.
Greer said they have some home flipping experience.
She said she and her mom started a commercial property management company to invest in Danville and improve dilapidated structures.
The downtown Danville building formerly was the Webster-Heskett-Mauerman insurance agency.
Greer said they still have a lot of renovations to finish, including flooring, painting and electrical work.
Along the way, they’ve uncovered a mural, exposed original brick and discovered a bank vault in the basement.
She said the space has an industrial meets mid-century modern feel.
“October 1 is the goal for moving all the businesses in,” Greer said.
