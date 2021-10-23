DANVILLE — The City of Danville along with Downtown Danville Inc. and The Danville Public Library are presenting Potterfest in Downtown Danville on November 5 from 5-8 p.m.
The organizations encourage attendees to dress up in their best witch and wizard robes and park in the library parking lot. Start your wizarding journey with a full Hogwarts experience at the Library. Stroll down Vermilion Street towards North Street for themed shopping and sightseeing on Diagon Alley and Knockturn Alley. Enjoy several Harry Potter Themed activities throughout your evening:
• Trivia at Sweet Repeats: Registration is at 6:15 p.m. and four teams of four will compete at 6:30.
• Best-Dressed Costume Contest Sponsored by The Commercial News: Gather at Temple Plaza at 6:30 for a Hogwarts House Costume Contest! The best dressed Slytherin, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw will win the prizes.
• Get a fun family or friendly photo with Burt Co. at their themed photo booth!
• Participate in a Scavenger Hunt with stops at Diagon Alley shops and restaurants throughout Downtown Danville. Pick up your maps at the library and turn the completed maps into The Fischer Theatre before 8 p.m. to be entered into the prize drawing.
• Visit Hagrid and Fang in The Forbidden Forest.
• Stop by The Ministry of Magic and Gringotts!
• Enjoy a themed dinner at Lovin’ Cup Food Truck.
• Pick up some Potterfest Swag at Enlightening Fashion.
• Enjoy Chocolate Frogs or Butter Beer Pecan Ice Cream at Lainey’s, and stop by Café 13 for butterbeer!
• See if you can find Mad Eye Moody for some mind tricks.
• Enjoy Potterfest After Dark at our Downtown Danville bars.
• Settle in at The Fischer Theatre for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban at 7 p.m. Admission is a freewill donation.
There is a fun and magical experience waiting for all at Potterfest.
