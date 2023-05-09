DANVILLE — A downtown Danville business is requesting help with a roof project.
The Danville City Council’s Public Works Committee Tuesday night will consider a Tax Increment Financing District Redevelopment Incentive Program Grant application from B & T Martial Arts, Emma Brown and Ryan Thomas, for a roof replacement at 35 N. Vermilion St.
The committee meets at 6 p.m. at city hall, 17 W. Main St.
The city’s Downtown TIF RIP grant program allows for funding to be utilized for property improvements.
The estimated project cost is $64,220, according to the city resolution. The complete re-roof project would include tearing off four layers down to the decking, decking inspection, repairs of any bad wood, roof installation and install of gutter and downspouts at eave.
The grant would be 50 percent reimbursement, to not exceed $32,110, and to be awarded after completion of the project.
In other business, the committee will consider approving:
- A professional services agreement with HUB Interntional Great Plains for a comprehensive city employee wages, salaries study. Total anticipated cost is more than $62,800. The city had a previous wage study in 2016.
- Amending Chapter 77 of city code to reflect current traffic-signaled intersections, for those changed with the Carle project; locations of school-signalized controls, such as with Garfield School now closed; and stop or yield sign locations, including removing those no longer with alleys.
- Increasing the professional services agreement for various bridge repairs, Phase 2, by $58,000. The contract with Farnsworth Group would go from $564,000 to $622,000. The city owns 30 bridge structures including two closed structures. According to city officials with the resolution, “due to unforeseen circumstances, unanticipated permitting requirements, and increased scope of repairs needed on several bridge structures, the scope of required professional services required must be increased to complete the desired design, permitting, and bidding documents.” Funding comes from the engineering services line item in the city’s infrastructure development fund budget.
A joint funding agreement with the state of Illinois to improve Williams Street between Bowman Avenue and State Street. The city is using motor fuel tax funds as part of the project that also has awarded federal funding.
