DANVILLE – A Danville man remains hospitalized in Urbana after being run over by a car Friday afternoon in Douglas Park.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, Danville Police responded to Douglas Park in the 500 block of South Bowman Avenue for a report of a vehicle chasing a man on foot and that the pedestrian possibly had been run over by the car.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a 32-year-old Danville man had been run over by the vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
A relative of the victim, 54-year-old Kenneth L. Porter, was identified at the scene as being the driver of the vehicle and was later taken into custody and charged with aggravated domestic battery.
The younger man is still currently at Carle Hospital where his condition is unknown. An investigation into the incident continues, and no other information is being released at this time.
