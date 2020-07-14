DANVILLE — St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion, will have a blood drive from 2:30-5 p.m. Monday at the church.
More than usual, the need for all types of blood is urgent.
Due to the current situation, all donors must have a scheduled appointment to ensure social distancing and must wear a mask. Do not arrive more than five minutes before your appointment. If you do, you will be asked to wait in your car until it is your turn.
St. James also has requirements to use the church: There will be no public restrooms; the use of hand sanitizer will be required; and there will be no eating or congregating in the building.
A person will meet you at the door to sign you in.
Sign up by email to ehamilton@stjames-umc.com or by visiting www.bloodcenter.org, using Code 70679.
Blood drive organizers urge people to consider donating blood, as one pint of donated blood can save up to three lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.