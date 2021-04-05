DELPHI, Ind. — The Indiana State Police has received an anonymous donation of $100,000 towards the Delphi Investigation reward fund. This brings the total to $325,000. The reward will be given to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
The Indiana State Police and Carroll County Sheriff's Department would like to remind the public that everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
"We are asking the public to refrain from posting side-by-side pictures of the sketch and who they believe is the suspect, on social media," the State Police said in a press release. "These types of posts do not help the investigation and can slander innocent people and their families. We want to thank the public for your continued desire to help solve this case, but please do this with the consideration of others in mind. The Indiana State Police and Carroll County Sheriff's Department will not publicly clear anyone in this investigation until an arrest has been made."
Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact law enforcement by utilizing the tip hotline: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or (844) 459-5786. When contacting the tip hotline, provide as much information as you possibly can. For example, the full name of the person of interest, their date of birth or approximate age, physical description, address, vehicle information, why they could be involved, and if they have a connection to Delphi. Your information will be sent directly to the investigative team, who is still actively working on this case every day. If a member of the law enforcement team needs more information about your tip, they will contact you.
