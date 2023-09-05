Danville, IL (61832)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.