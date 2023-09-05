DANVILLE – Pet lovers can find a peaceful place at Fetch Dog Park, which is nestled inside the larger Espenschied Park.
The members-only dog park and the city-owned Espenschied Park both are in the middle of the city, but you’d never know it – — except for the noise from trains on a nearby track.
People can hike easy trails, watch wildlife and enjoy the beauty of nature within the 70-acre city park, which is open to all people at no cost.
Fetch Dog Park, however, is a private operation that relies on membership fees for maintenance. Dogs (and people) can socialize with each other, while also enjoying the woodland setting.
Although it’s been open 13 years, many people don’t realize such a gem exists at the end of North Kimball Street, off of Voorhees Street (not far from the Humane Society of Danville).
Darrel Jacobs, co-founder of Fetch along with the late Dr. John Mason, educated members of the Danville Lions Club at a recent meeting, talking about the dog park’s history and the benefits to people and pooches in Vermilion County.
Jacobs, a member of the Bismarck Lions Club, asked the members to picture a beautiful, scenic mile-long nature drive along a road lined by trees, greenery, trails, deer and nature’s bounty.
In the past, the area had been a horse farm.
When Jacobs and Mason first set out to establish the dog park, some
veterinarians were opposed to the idea, fearing dog fights and injuries.
Nonetheless, the dog lovers worked three years to move forward with their plan.
They raised funds to establish it, and the city made available about 10 acres for the site. Steve Lane, now-retired parks and public property manager, helped them establish and maintain the area.
There was a grand opening in 2010.
Mason, Jacobs and others raised funds from local residents, and Julius W. Hegeler made a $10,000 donation. Jacobs recalled that when Hegeler wrote the check, he said, “Here. That will get you started, won’t it?”
As people brought their dogs to enjoy the park, Jacobs and Mason saw that owners were not cleaning up after their dogs. So at 6 a.m. each day, the two men walked around the park three times, cleaning up.
A turning point happened when residents saw Mason doing this job and declared that if the doctor who had delivered their babies could do this, they should take responsibility for their own dogs. Owners are required to clean up after their pets, and pick-up bags are available, as well as water.
Also, despite fears of dog fights and bites, there has been only one serious incident requiring stitches to a dog, Jacobs said. The park has a locked gate that can be opened only by members, who know the rules and are careful about controlling their dogs.
The dog park has about 200 members.
Membership fee is $40 per family a year (regardless of the number of dogs in the family). That money covers costs incurred by Fetch: liability insurance, a security system, maintenance of the park, weed control, gas for mowing the lawn, and other supplies, such as the pick-up bags. The rustic wooden fence is being replaced by a longer-lasting chain-link fence.
The park is divided into three areas: for small dogs (30 pounds and under), large dogs and a special needs area for members with mobility issues (or for dogs recovering from surgery or who don’t play well with others). The special needs area is named in honor of Mason, obstetrician and gynecologist for almost 40 years in Danville; he died in 2020.
Jacobs thanked Dr. Brad Cooper, a Danville Lions Club member, for his support of the park and serving as the veterinarian who has spayed and neutered a vast majority of members’ dogs.
