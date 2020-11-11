DANVILLE — A Danville man was found guilty Nov. 6 of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon on parole, according to a press release by Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy’s office.
At trial, prosecutors produced evidence from two Danville police officers that in the early morning hours of March 28, 2020, Anthony Powell was observed in the Fair Oaks housing complex. When one of the officers attempted to speak with Powell, he took off running.
During an ensuing foot chase, Powell threw a handgun and discarded the bright red hooded sweatshirt he was wearing. Though Powell was able to ultimately elude the officers, the handgun and sweatshirt were recovered. Subsequent DNA testing of those items conducted by the Illinois State Police confirmed what the two officers already knew – it was Powell that ran from them that morning.
At the time he committed his offense, Powell was on Mandatory Supervised Release (i.e., parole) from the Illinois Department of Corrections after having been previously convicted of multiple felony offenses over his criminal career. Powell will be sentenced December 30, 2020, by Judge Nancy Fahey, who presided over the trial. Powell is facing three to 14 years imprisonment, and is not eligible for probation. He will be required to serve at least 50 percent of his sentence, and will be on Mandatory Supervised Release for an additional two years thereafter.
Lacy thanked both the Danville department and the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services, Forensic Science Laboratory for their efforts in this matter. She further noted that, “the State’s Attorney’s Office will continue to aggressively prosecute weapons offenses; especially those committed by recidivists.”
