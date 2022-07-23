DANVILLE — As everyone is feeling it, inflation is rising costs on about everything.
Since an October 2020 feasibility study on options to transform Danville Mass Transit’s building into a larger and more usable space for employees and the public, building costs have increased at least an estimated 30 percent.
The preferred option by DMT officials for construction to add space and create a new DMT operations site at 101 N. Jackson St. was estimated at $3.7 million two years ago.
This option also closes part of North Street to use as more construction space, according to DMT Director Lisa Beith.
She says they’ve discussed their desired construction option with Bunge too, with it being the only business that would likely be impacted. Beith said Bunge officials had no objection to the possibility.
To now achieve the project, the Danville City Council this week approved DMT applying for $5.2 million in Rebuild Illinois’s third round of funding.
DMT received funding in round 1 and didn’t apply for funding in round 2, Beith said. DMT purchased four buses with $1.3 million in Rebuild Illinois first round funding.
Public comments are being sought through 10 a.m. July 25 regarding the application for a capital grant through the state’s Rebuild Illinois III capital grant program. A power point presentation can be viewed on the city of Danville’s website.
The grant is being sought for the construction/renovation/addition to the DMT administrative and maintenance facility.
Beith said how much they’d receive in funding will determine for certain the direction they go on construction.
Background
Farnsworth Group was hired for the feasibility study through the Danville Area Transportation Study group, at a cost not to exceed $30,000.
Design options for the DMT building include acquiring more land to build on to the maintenance facility and reworking the configuration of offices to allow a bigger lobby area for customers.
Beith said they need more garage break room and other larger spaces. Bus parking also is at capacity. The dispatch workspace also is limited.
Changes being looked at to the DMT building are for: Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations to the office’s small ticket and lobby area and making it larger, more functional dispatch and office space; dedicated training and meeting office space; employee lunch and break areas; maintenance expansion for more indoor bus storage; tools and parts storage; and an upgrade to the existing garage area.
DMT received $2.2 million in Rebuild Illinois funds for land acquisition for the administrative/maintenance addition, and other upcoming projects.
The funding plans: purchase four 35-foot low-floor replacement buses; replace underground diesel fuel and waste storage tanks at 101 N. Jackson St., acquire land for administrative/maintenance upgrade and addition; and procure architectural/engineering services for administrative/maintenance upgrade and addition.
DMT currently has 29 employees, 14 bus routes in Danville, Tilton, Westville, Georgetown and Champaign-Urbana. It’s had a reduced schedule of 12 routes.
A new $3 million transfer facility at North and Hazel streets opened in 2017. In addition to DMT, the transfer facility accommodates CRIS and Greyhound buses.
ARPA funds
DMT also has an ARPA funding plan the city council approved.
Total ARPA funds: $523,501. Projects planned: $350,000, concrete work in back lot: remove existing concrete, fill void left from brick, re-pour concrete; $6,500, replacement of lights: replace ballasts in maintenance and replace fixtures on back lot with LED lights; $70,000, inground lift removed/garage remotes replaced/sensors installed on overhead doors: remove in-ground lift and fill in maintenance/replace remote garage door openers/install obstacle detection sensors on overhead garage doors; $95,000, service truck with equipment for road calls including tailgate lift, tool storage and compressor.
Beith said the first project is critical.
“We feared that the cost estimate would come back much higher than it did, and we wouldn’t be able to complete all of the projects. However, with the (cost estimate) numbers we received, we should be able to complete most of these projects with the money we have,” according to Beith.
Beith said concrete is settling at DMT’s back parking lot, with the foundation underneath and concrete pad. They will need to jackhammer all the concrete up, remove and fill it in.
She said when the city purchased the former brick building there and tore it down, the site wasn’t fully restored and now they have concrete settling and cracking.
DMT uses the lot for employee and bus parking.
Regarding the in-ground lift, Beith said due to having different-sized buses, the in-ground lift was abandoned and needs removed.
In other DMT studies, due to the city’s population loss and expected funding changes for public transportation, DMT also is working with an Illinois Department of Transportation consultant to see how they can work together as much as possible with CRIS and streamline services and look at cost-saving measures.
In the meantime, DMT will continue doing what they’re doing, Beith said.
Commented
