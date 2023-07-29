DLO Musical Theatre is presenting a special fundraiser: Sondheim- Sondheim Tribute Revue
Attendees can expect an elegant evening of songs by one of Broadway’s most celebrated composers, the recently departed Stephen Sondheim.
Hors d’oeuvres will be served starting at 6:30 p.m. and the performance will begin at 7 p.m. on Aug. 11 and 12 at the Masonic Temple, 109 W. North St.
Tickets are $45 each, $75 for a pair, $300 for a table of six with a premium view and $300 for a table of eight with a side view. Tickets can be purchased at www.dlomusicaltheatre.com.
The show is produced by Paul Strain, the accompanist is Eric Simonson and hors d’oeuvres and drinks (cash bar) provided by The Local.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.